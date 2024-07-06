Why You Are Fat!

Friday Night Live 5 July 2024





Join me, Stefan Molyneux, on the Friday Night Live show as we discuss the unpredictability of cryptocurrency prices, market influences, and societal impacts. I explore supply and demand dynamics, potential price recovery indicators, and the complexities of human behavior. We delve into personal struggles, self-improvement challenges, and societal pressures, offering insights on navigating life complexities and the pursuit of virtue in a complex world.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022