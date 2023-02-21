BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Wife's Car Was Taken Out By An EMP Part 2 Homemade EMP Protector
Gearhead 327
Gearhead 327
54 views • 02/21/2023

I get the EMP surge protector installed on the test vehicle my '95 Nissan truck.

I get the homemade EMP device installed on the test vehicle, my 1995 Nissan pickup. #emp #empprotector #empsurgeprotection (8)VARISTOR 22V 2KA DISC 20MM (1)CAP CER 0.68UF 250V X7R RADIAL (24)TVS DIODE 15.3VWM 25.2VC 1.5KE (3)5KP12CA LITTELFUSE TVS DIODE 12V 19.9V P600 (1)4 BBT 12 volt Green LED Mini Push-In Courtesy Lights (1)High Power 100 Amp Manual Reset Circuit Breaker 12v Car Auto Boat Audio Fuse (1)5x7cm (2x3in) PCB Prototyping Perf Boards Breadboards Circuit Boards) Silver solder for electronics 12AWG solid and 10AWG stranded wire When the other components become available I will add those to the list.

Keywords
preppingempemp protectoremp surge protectorsurge protectionemp disaster
