Sudden Orange Weird Sunset Colors Last Night 9/11/23 -- CALIFORNIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
6
804 views • 09/13/2023

I am one who always watches the sky....but I am sure most of you knew that. Last night I went into a gas station and glanced at the sky before I went in. I was only in there for maybe 45 seconds. I came out and saw this really creepy bright orange mass I am showing you here. The top half of this blurry orange mass looked like it was poured there by a giant dump truck. To some of you it might look normal....but I promise you it was something very odd. It was totally an orange substance and not just the sun setting. Remember this?


 • Please Pay Attention Everyone..This H... This is insane.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


David Yates -- WELSHPOOL WALES

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax
