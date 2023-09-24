Horrifying Moments Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Russian T-90 Tanks in Ukraine

US Military News





A video that's been making the rounds online reveals a coordinated effort between Ukraine's 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard Azov and the First Presidential Brigade, named after Hetman Petra Doroshenko. In this operation, they successfully took down a Russian T90 tank, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian anti-tank units. What's more, Ukrainian military reports indicate that on the same day, they scored accurate hits, resulting in the destruction of two Russian T-80 tanks, a T-72 tank, and more T-90 tanks.





The successful destruction of the T-90M tank by Ukrainian anti-tank troops is no small feat. According to reports by Oryx, this incident brings the total tally of destroyed T-90 and similar tanks in Ukraine to at least 18 since the Russian invasion began in February of the previous year.





