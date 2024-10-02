Special Episode: Healing From Hurricane Helene - Updates, Prayers, Words From God & What Is Ahead?

The devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Helene has really yet to be calculated. Tens of thousands of lives are ruined, countless still missing, trapped, or haven't been heard from. We have updates, miracles, sadness and more. What is God doing in this hour? Well, we decided we need to gather together in prayer and find out. To pray for the victims, especially those who have lost everything. America desperately needs a word from God in this hour. So let's go find it. Join us for this special episode of Resistance Chicks: In the Wake of Helene. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-from-hurricane-helene/

NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%