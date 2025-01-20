BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Decentralize TV interview with Tom Montalk about Role of AI and Technology in Preparedness
To learn more, visit: https://montalk.net/


- Welcoming the New Year and Setting the Tone (0:20)

- Introduction of Tom Montalk (3:10)

- Discussion on Preparedness and Emergency Preparedness (5:52)

- The Role of AI and Technology in Preparedness (22:45)

- The Impact of AI on Society and Personal Freedom (29:54)

- The Future of Cryptocurrency and Decentralization (35:47)

- The Role of Governments and the Future of Decentralization (46:41)

- The Alien Phenomenon and Its Connection to the U.S. (59:52)

- The Future of Humanity and the Role of Technology (1:06:20)

mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsdecentralizationbrighteon broadcast news
