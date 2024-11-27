Alex Kriel: Globalism, Geopolitics, & Trump's Trojan Horse Technocracy

Alex Kriel of Thinking Coalition discusses the elite's plans for world technocracy, why he thinks Russia and Putin have truly broken from the West, how the Trump administration is a Trojan Horse for technocracy, and more!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Alex Kriel Websites

Thinking Coalition https://thinkingcoalition.org

Substack https://thinkingcoalition.substack.com

X https://x.com/ThinkingSlow1

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/ThinkingSlow





About Alex Kriel and Thinking Coalition

We are an unincorporated group of individuals who are Pro liberty and anti-totalitarianism. We are concerned about the overreach of anglosphere governments in a number of areas including:





Public health

Censorship of free speech, and

Family life.





Much of our work springs from the Covid response in April 2020 when we suspected the Coronavirus outbreak had been hijacked to implement an altogether different agenda.





Our findings and presentations are not idle guesswork, but rather the result of extensive and ongoing research running into thousands of hours. Every piece of work here is referenced to credible external sources and readers can make up their own minds about the credibility of our conclusions.





We have also been very lucky that many experts in their respective fields continue to provide insightful interviews to us and we thank each and every one of them.





We hope that this analysis builds into a reference library of accurate and considered articles and will help build the burgeoning movement of opposition to the totalitarian system that is rapidly being constructed with the aim of pushing through what is called ‘The Great Reset’.





We hope to expose what is behind the buzzwords, disinformation, coercion and propaganda that is fuelling this dangerous plan that aims to crush the liberty of citizens across the globe.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)