Brave TV - Oct 12, 2023 - President Trump Throws Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Under the Bus - 3 9/11 Super Catastrophes on the Timeline









As former President Donald Trump spoke to more than 3,500 supporters at a Palm Beach, Fla., convention center, he recounted how he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and boasted about signing the Abraham Accords, which formalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.

“Israel would be flourishing, they would have no problem,” he said. “Iran would have never played that game.”

Instead, he said, the world became full of “chaos, bloodshed, war, terror, death,” and he warned World War III was on the horizon. He called Biden “grossly incompetent,” and described members of the Biden administration as “stupid people.”

As part of his attack on Netanyahu, he asserted he had not assisted the United States in the drone strike in 2020 that killed Suleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down,” he said. “That was a very terrible thing.”

Source: https://www.politico.com/news/2023/10/11/netanyahu-trump-chides-israel-hamas-war-00121142

