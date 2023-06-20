X22 REPORT Ep. 3096b - Attacks Will Intensify, Prisons Ready, Evil Must Be Forced Into The Light

X22 REPORT POLITICAL GEO POLITICAL NEWS Ep. 3096b -



Attacks Will Intensify, Prisons Ready, Evil Must Be Forced Into The Light To Defeat It

The [DS] is trying everything against Trump. Trump is baiting them in, he wants the [DS] players to come out of the shadows into the light because this is the only you can defeat these people by allowing the people to see the truth. The attacks on Trump are going to intensify, this will only hurt the [DS]. Trump will get back at them x100, its an eye for an eye.

