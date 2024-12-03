S Korean parliament votes 190-0 to lift President Yoon's martial law declaration

South Korean parliament votes 190-0 to lift President Yoon's martial law declaration. (Cynthia... slow to show, there's 5 videos waiting before this one, so go back and catch up) a few more after..... The South Korean military states that martial law will remain in effect until the president decides otherwise, despite the parliament voting to lift it.

BREAKING! The Speaker of the South Korean Parliament has declared the martial law in the country invalid, reports YTN.

The military is leaving the South Korean parliament building after parliament members adopted a resolution to lift the martial law, reports YTN.

The South Korean military states that martial law will remain in effect until the president decides otherwise, despite the parliament voting to lift it.