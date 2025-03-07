Syria regime: Al-Julani’s gangs randomly drop bombs on the Syrian coastline.

Adding:

The Muslim World League (MWL) on Friday has reiterated its unwavering solidarity and support for the Syrian government, denouncing the crimes committed by outlaw groups, and the crimes committed by them.

Adding, from Maria Z:

Russia is deeply concerned about the sharp escalation of the situation in Syria, said Maria Zakharova. Russia calls on all prominent Syrian leaders to do everything in their power to bring an end to the bloodshed as quickly as possible.

Adding: UK lifts restrictions on Syria's central bank



