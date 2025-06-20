"Well, then my intelligence community is wrong" - Trump 🤮 Trump doubles down on Tulsi Gabbard report from March

"Well, then my intelligence community is wrong" - Trump

Trump doubles down on a March report by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which states that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

I have the video short clip of what she said in March and the video she posted from a few weeks ago about Hiroshima, being close to Nuclear War. Use the magnifier on this channel.

Adding: Gabbard folded, her x.post:

The dishonest media (clips?) is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.

She posted: My Full Testimony Below:

https://x.com/i/status/1936174674595008517



https://x.com/DNIGabbard/status/1936174674595008517



Other statements from Press to Trump same time:

Donald Trump warned those urging Kiev to continue the war to “watch their language.”

He said this in response to a question about Lindsey Graham and Mike Pompeo visiting Ukraine and pushing for continued fighting.

Their statements, he said, could “lead to serious trouble.”

"There mouth could get them in a lot of trouble" - Trump

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister to NBC:

We don't know how we can trust the Americans anymore.

Iranian government spokeswoman to Al Jazeera:

We hope tensions don't escalate, and we have allies on all issues.

Adding: Here's what Gabbard said in March.

https://www.brighteon.com/8eaf46d4-8579-43a3-8d7c-0fc6ff0a6bef



Adding, today at UN:

Moscow has given Kiev its best possible offer for peace and advises it to take the deal.

This was stated by Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.