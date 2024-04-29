Walking Meditation Demo. Brian Ruhe leads a Buddhist Meditation Class Outside

Walking meditation is a good balance with your sitting meditation practice. You walk slowly with your eyes downcast. When your mind wanders, you bring it back to the sensation of your feet touching the ground. You could even note silently, to yourself, "Step... step... step". Walk about 30 paces unless you're limited to your home. Stop. mindfully turn right. Start again and repeat. This settles the mind down and refreshes the body. Good training for your mind and heart.





