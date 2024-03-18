Live Chat with Paul; -180- UFO vids analysis resumed + CIA control it all

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Viral shill UFO vids analysis + Drama and more

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:12:12] (1d) Robert says the betty cash UFO incident is not as

it seems.. no road was dug up and they just saw a bright light

only the kid draw the diamond craft

[00:13:52] (2) Topic Begins = First off UFO drama to kick of the show

with laughter.. lets start with the cringe of Brain Dunning a convicted

fraudster who people believe is great like a Mick at debunking UFO cases

[00:29:00] (2b) Paul catches up on side chat and talks about crime in NZ lol

[00:33:00] (2c) Lu Reviews is roasted and exposed by KeemStar channel

who runs Sky Fire News

[01:26:30] (3) The Octopus Murders - CIA JFK and hitmen and deep state very good watch

[01:29:00] (4) CIA still classify a report on a Saucer flying at 7400 mph

[01:33:20] (4b) Mick West promoting himself correct using AARO Kirkpatrick..

and claims alien abductions no longer happen? WTF

[01:44:00] (4c) Paul fact checks speed of rockets

[01:58:20] (4d) Mike King wanted to talk on voice but later falls asleep since its

3-4am in UK

[02:14:40] (5) Video analysis.. Not UFO as claimed but a trick of digital zoom

and tilting the camera facing the sun to form a lens flare that alters shape

[02:22:28] (5b) Paul shows example of digital zoom artifacts

[02:29:00] (5) Paul now looks at GUFON and Thirdphaseofmoon promoting

obvious faked Model on fishing line

[02:40:30] (5b) Busted! - Fishing line reflection!

[03:03:20] (6) TR3b an obvious poor CGI!

[03:17:00] (7) Pyramid UFO is clearly a mylar Balloon.. 18 inches

[03:18:00] (7b) Paul mocks Dr J radio.. cos he deserves it with his BS lies

with TPOM

[03:20:00] (8) Ice pillar is nothing alien

[03:22:28] (9) Silver Surfer UFO again is just CGI proven fake

[03:28:10] (10) A drone with LEDs and square payload?

[03:38:00] (11) Clearly 2 balloons with one with less helium so its dragging

or maybe Chinese Lanterns? but not aliens again!

[03:44:00] (12) Laser from the sky vids looked at again!

[03:45:00] (13) Lame Volcano UFOs clearly Planes can see blinking lights

and time lapse.. Paul Mocks Dr J some more as its fun and Funny

[03:49:40] (14) Kitchen hanging ring LED lights reflected in window

and colors messed with.. not mothership or uFOs!

[03:57:00] (15) Lastly, New info science on re-incarnation

still proves Pauls theory of trillions of bits of info stored in

atoms that came from a dead person.. breakdown to CO2 into air

and is breathed into human body of pregnant woman forms in

babies brain!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









