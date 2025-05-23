Judge Dugan caught helping sneak illegal past feds out of courtroom - vid released today

Judge Dugan caught helping sneak illegal past feds out of courtroom

Distracts plain clothes agents to let attorney help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz escape through basement before he’s nailed attempting to flee in street anyway

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested and faces trial on July 21.

Wisconsin's supreme court suspended Judge Dugan from the bench in late April, saying the move was necessary to preserve public confidence in the judiciary. She has been charged with obstruction and concealing an individual to avoid arrest, and faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted on both charges.