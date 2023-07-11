King Charles III Guides Confused-Looking Biden at Castle Ceremony | BREITBART

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Charles III Guides Confused-Looking Biden at Castle Ceremony
C'MON, JOE! President Biden was treated to a guard of honor and tea with King Charles III, but appeared confused when an army officer presented arms to him and had to be guided away by the British monarch on Monday.
https://rumble.com/v2z8fke-king-charles-iii-guides-confused-looking-biden-at-castle-ceremony.html