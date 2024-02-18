Israeli Palestine Conflict Chronicles 16-18 Feb 2024⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 16-18, 2024
▪️Sporadic clashes continue in Gaza and surrounding areas. Saraya al-Quds fighters attacked IDF positions west of Gaza with drones.
▪️The greatest aggravation is observed in coastal areas. In response to the activity of Palestinian groups, the Israeli Air Force carries out airstrikes on the development.
▪️On the eve of the IDF operation in the central part of the enclave, the number of clashes there is growing. Israeli artillery and aviation are actively striking Deir al-Balah and the surrounding area.
▪️In the south of the Palestinian enclave, fighting continues in the central part of Khan Yunis . IDF units are besieging Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals without stopping airstrikes.
▪️Palestinian groups are trying to counterattack and strike IDF positions. However, Israeli troops continue to control most of the city.
▪️Israeli security forces continue operations in large cities and refugee camps. IDF soldiers and intelligence officers are searching for and arresting Hamas functionaries.
▪️Local residents are trying to obstruct the Israelis and get into clashes with them. Often clashes escalate into shootouts with explosions of improvised explosive devices.
▪️Several missiles were launched from the territory of Syria about Iranian formations at the Golan Heights under Israeli control. In response, the IDF launched strikes on suspected launch sites.
