Israeli Palestine Conflict Chronicles 16-18 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 16-18, 2024





▪️Sporadic clashes continue in Gaza and surrounding areas. Saraya al-Quds fighters attacked IDF positions west of Gaza with drones.





▪️The greatest aggravation is observed in coastal areas. In response to the activity of Palestinian groups, the Israeli Air Force carries out airstrikes on the development.





▪️On the eve of the IDF operation in the central part of the enclave, the number of clashes there is growing. Israeli artillery and aviation are actively striking Deir al-Balah and the surrounding area.





▪️In the south of the Palestinian enclave, fighting continues in the central part of Khan Yunis . IDF units are besieging Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals without stopping airstrikes.





▪️Palestinian groups are trying to counterattack and strike IDF positions. However, Israeli troops continue to control most of the city.





▪️Israeli security forces continue operations in large cities and refugee camps. IDF soldiers and intelligence officers are searching for and arresting Hamas functionaries.





▪️Local residents are trying to obstruct the Israelis and get into clashes with them. Often clashes escalate into shootouts with explosions of improvised explosive devices.





▪️Several missiles were launched from the territory of Syria about Iranian formations at the Golan Heights under Israeli control. In response, the IDF launched strikes on suspected launch sites.

#video #digest #map #Israel #Palestine

@rybar