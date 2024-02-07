LA RELIGIONE, UN’INVENZIONE CREATA DALL’UOMO, DIVENTA PAURA COLLETTIVA by Luca di Canal 104 Plus 07 Febbraio 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
Playlist La Storia Perduta della Terra piana
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whTzCJdHV86rot75H1g2X9D
https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull