He was kicked out of his house like trash on the street, his skin was as bad as his life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Nov 3, 2023
The dog lay motionless on the train track, she looked around to call for help
This dog got into an accident and got stuck on the tracks and couldn't get out
We ran really fast, the important thing was to be on time!
We found this intersection about 50 kilometers from Krahl, finding it intuitively
We was guided by maps and witnessed the fragile soul in the edge of hell and heaven
Let's take her to the vet now
She was lying down and bleeding
The dog with a broken pelvis laid on the rails for almost a day
His wounds no longer even hoped to be treated in time
Her health was almost exhausted
The sacrum and pelvis were now separated from the top of the spine.
The surgeon said the sphincter was working so all of her functions were not lost!
This little girl would be treated with full care. Try your best!!!!
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDP7TLhXv8g