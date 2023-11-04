He was kicked out of his house like trash on the street, his skin was as bad as his life

Pitiful Animal





Nov 3, 2023





The dog lay motionless on the train track, she looked around to call for help

This dog got into an accident and got stuck on the tracks and couldn't get out

We ran really fast, the important thing was to be on time!

We found this intersection about 50 kilometers from Krahl, finding it intuitively

We was guided by maps and witnessed the fragile soul in the edge of hell and heaven

Let's take her to the vet now





She was lying down and bleeding

The dog with a broken pelvis laid on the rails for almost a day

His wounds no longer even hoped to be treated in time

Her health was almost exhausted

The sacrum and pelvis were now separated from the top of the spine.

The surgeon said the sphincter was working so all of her functions were not lost!

This little girl would be treated with full care. Try your best!!!!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDP7TLhXv8g