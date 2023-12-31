Create New Account
Like 22 Atomic Bombs, Asteroid That Will Hit Earth Called 'Bennu' The Phoenix! Antichrist. 911!
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

I have my thoughts but can't say exactly what this means, but I felt I should share this with you. For it to all come together like this is very intriguing to say the least! God bless and keep you all!

NASA is currently engaged in intense efforts to deflect the asteroid Bennu and is in the final phase of its Osiris-Rex (King Osiris) mission. Like 22 atomic bombs, Bennu; https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/like-22-atomic-bombs-the-asteroid-that-will-hit-the-earth-is-called-bennu/ss-AA1m67J1?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=dcf046af137744068fa48c0d1a9fe20a&ei=47 reminds me of the series Jericho, where nukes (atomic bombs) set off in 23 cities in the USA....

Revelation 9:11 a king over them. Osiris-Rex

NASA Ritual; Osiris-Rex (King Osiris) travels 500 mil mi.(allegedly) to Bennu (Resurrection, Rebirth) for a 'sample'(DNA?) Is their intent to resurrect, rebirth the essence of Osiris into the coming Antichrist - (Rex=King (god) https://www.smithsonianmag.com/blogs/national-museum-of-natural-history/2023/12/27/nmnh-in-review-how-an-asteroid-sample-traveled-from-outer-space-to-the-museums-mineral-hall/ https://www.livescience.com/space/asteroids/what-is-osiris-rex-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-1st-nasa-spacecraft-to-land-on-an-asteroid

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/101955_Bennu

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bennu

March 2019 Osiris Bennu 9:11 video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Osg5a-oWSiY

Thank you for comment! https://www.bitchute.com/video/nTwVe7TZMdb4/

many fish's other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liescovidplandemicthe great reset

