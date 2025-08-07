BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—CBC Salaries and the Looming EV Disaster!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
1
55 views • 1 month ago

August 7, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the CTF’s recent exposé of the 1,831 “managers, producers and supervisors” at the CBC with salaries over $100,000 (annual cost to taxpayers=$240 million). We also chat about the looming requirement for 20% of all vehicles sold in Canada to be “zero-emission” by 2026 (100% by 2035) and what that will mean for the average Canadian family. I also mention the email survey that the CTF recently sent out to subscribers…a great opportunity to express your views as a taxpayer!


Learn more about these issues and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com

Become a supporter and subscribe to the Taxpayer magazine.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
journalismliberalsparliamentelectricitytaxesdebtchp canadarod taylorpartyvehicleswastefederal budgettaxpayerscarbon taxescbcsubsidiessalarieskris simsctfzero emissionchp talkschristian heritagepoilievrecarneysix figures
