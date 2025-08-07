CHP Talks: Kris Sims—CBC Salaries and the Looming EV Disaster!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 7, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the CTF’s recent exposé of the 1,831 “managers, producers and supervisors” at the CBC with salaries over $100,000 (annual cost to taxpayers=$240 million). We also chat about the looming requirement for 20% of all vehicles sold in Canada to be “zero-emission” by 2026 (100% by 2035) and what that will mean for the average Canadian family. I also mention the email survey that the CTF recently sent out to subscribers…a great opportunity to express your views as a taxpayer!
Learn more about these issues and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com
