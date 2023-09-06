And We Know 6.9.2023 BOOM week happening. Key unlocks DOOR! Arrests lead to AWAKENING? PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 9, 2023





We get a report out..and think..well that is enough for the week…exhausted… then to keep us on our toes..we get the INDICTMENT announcement.. the MSM is abuzz and REACTING instead of being PROACTIVE… they are against the WALL, all of this is leading to what we have shared for YEARS! Buckle UP!





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html





🇫🇮 WEF release a video on Finland. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119721





🔹Our own taxpayer dollars, which are supposed to target terrorism, are being used by the DHS to target Christians and conservatives according to a new report from the Media Research Center. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119729





🔥 Tyrese Calls Out the Entertainment Industry for Normalizing the Devil, Says Christians Need to Be More Vocal About Jesus https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/44589





Rep. Andy Biggs says Biden needs to be impeached, indicted and possibly charged with treason 👀 https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/44590





Donald Trump's Instagram https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/44592





Trump comms on GH17 https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1666795209789693952?s=20





——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t5boa-6.9.23-boom-week-happening.-key-unlocks-door-arrests-lead-to-awakening-pray.html