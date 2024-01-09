Communism: The Most Powerful System of Control Ever Created

Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.

Author, Julie Behling, joins the program to discuss the history of death and genocide in the wake of communism. She shares how various groups of people were persecuted, especially Christians, during the Russian revolution and during Soviet Russia's communist reign of terror. Behling has been studying the dark side of communism for decades and her work has been made into a book and a new documentary film, "Beneath Sheeps Clothing". You can see the trailer and purchase the book at https://www.beneathsheepsclothing.movie/





