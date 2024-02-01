Riccardo Bosi: Sovereignty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If a people cannot defend their claim to sovereignty, against all manner of threats, whether military, economic or cultural, can they truly regard themselves as a sovereign nation?
You are the source of all human law.
Elected representatives are our employees; they work for us.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (1 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ap1s0-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-1-february-2024.html