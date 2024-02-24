Simply the Path

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the spiritual path? What does a person choose every day: struggle or pleasure, play or Life? How to strengthen a Personality’s position? How not to get stuck in the games of consciousness? How not to run to extremes and not to get distracted from the goal? How does a person's approach to the Spiritual World manifest itself? What do self-discipline, compliance with traditions, or rules have to do with spiritual development? External rules and performance of rituals or internal work on oneself: what actually leads a human to God? Does God hear a human in his material requests? About ups and downs. About the goal on the spiritual path and how not to lose it.
