2024-1-11 watering down the bible - which version



~short answer...

masoretic hebrew...which is what you find in most hebrew texts

textus receptus...greek

KVV for english....

NKJV for an easier version to understand if your not ready for KJV yet...





~Understand, that the beast has always existed, and still now exists. There is an army called babylon, who wars against the earth. They own all religions, and there is a reason why in them they just want you to "love" under will. Do you want you want, but be nice. Because, if you keep your will, even if you nice, then you have far missed the mark and calling. They cannot erase the calling though. The calling is right there spoken in the words of christ when he is calling you out, telling you must not seek the things of this place, but rather put that to the side and come and follow Him. We don't understand what that means. We say the things that we do, and we make up the excuses that we do. And, then, we never do.

But there will be a few who do do. They who do, the veil is removed off their eyes, over their spirit, and God begins to give them the discernment to come out. Because, they would hate their life, sacrifice all, and actually, come out. Most will not. You will never even know the difference unless you do. That's just the way of it. All things in this place are not what they seem, and there is only one true path before you, and that path has the highest price. If you are to go that path, then you will have to drop your nets like the disciples, never look back like Lot's wife, persevere through all that is ahead with the attitude of Job, seeking a promise like Abram...........not even yet understanding that there is a day that you will be given a new name....abraham.

The christ, Yahuasha (Yahuah's + salvation), the way, the truth, the life, the door....but before the door, must come the broken heart and contrite spirit, and then following the prayer that changes your whole life, where the Father will come to you. Without this, nothing else matters. We can't save ourselves; we can't file into a church with man's hands (polluted) and save ourselves (also polluted). Religion, to man, is cleaning up the cup; he is self-righteous, and self-willed; he is un-circumcized, and in need of the baptism that comes by fire.

Thus, there is a beginning, and that begins in our destruction, when all hope is gone, and desire for this world and life is over. About that time, in the time we make that prayer to Him, and vow the vow to give Him our life..........will be the day that, hopefully, HE will hear, and come....and everything from that day forward will change...it is undeniable!!! you will know!!! there is no way you wouldn't know!!!

But with the vow, also comes the calling. And with calling, also comes the faith test. And so, if we have been attributed the blood of His son over us by the Father, then the Father now says, "come out from among them! into the wilderness! and I will be your God, and you shall be MY people! exodus! and don't look back! lest your heart return, and your fate be sealed.". No one in religion land will understand what I'm saying, but if God has your heart and spirit primed for this, then you will see. If HE has called you, these words will testify to you, they will give witness. Many have desired, but few have seen, because they are not ready, they love this place, and their life.

At the end of the day, even after all our obedience, all our faith, all our commandment keeping, etc...we still are not righteous, and we are not good; and if you make the journey, you are honest, and you know your sin, and so does HE. And you realize, that that was not what it was about anyhow. It was the faith of abram to leave it behind, to sojourn ahead into the unknown with Him, seeking the promise of that which he as of yet did not understand. It was faith of moshe to deny being the son of satan in egypt, and go out and suffer afflictions with the people of God in the wilderness. It was the faith of caleb to face every impossible task in faith, trusting God above all, knowing he was nothing, and unable, and unworthy...but God said, so I believe! It was the faith to keep His commandments and statutes and judgments, and to obey the voice of God in all the things that HE has spoken, as HE authors our faith, our own exodus...levi, they who are the called! first fruits born out of the creation, priests whom the Father has taken for Himself. We are Yisrael, when the Father says so, and up until that point, we seek for that kingdom, not make sand castles in egypt. How few! how few with understand! can perceive! are given the eyes to see! who hear Him! There are none of us righteous, but be it unto us according to our faith! just like abraham! just like all that who have found the narrow path and so walked before us! By faith, our testimony! and by brokenness and confession, the blood of christ attributed over us....our righteousness.















