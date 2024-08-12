The Jews and the 9th Of Av-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 11 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are looking at a date on the Hebrew calendar, the 9th day in the month of Av, to see some incredible things that have “coincidentally” happened on that date to the Jews. On the 9th of Av, the first Temple was destroyed by Nebuchadnezzar, the second Temple was destroyed in 70 AD by the Romans, the Bar Kochba revolt was stopped, killing 100,000 Jews, the Jews were expelled from Spain in 1290 AD, WWI started, deportations to the Treblinka concentration camp began in 1942 AD, and the deadly bombing the building of the AMIA (the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina) which killed 86 people and wounded some 300 others. Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been threatening for the past two weeks to attack Israel, and guess what tomorrow is? If you guessed the 9th of Av, you would be correct. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you from the Bible the reasons for this recurring day of tragedy and sorrow for the Jews, and why it just might happen again tomorrow.
