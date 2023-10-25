Is THIS Japan?!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
The eye of the camera is determining what you see and what you do not see, whether you know it or not. Don't let the media frame your understanding of the world...or at least be conscious of the fact that they are framing the world for you. Oh, and enjoy these images of the sunny climes of western Japan from The Corbett Report's 2009 Video Archive DVD!
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtlrqbuHDyE