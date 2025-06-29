💥Another video of last night’s strike on Kremenchug

65 views • 2 months ago

➡️Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered approximately 1,235 personnel losses over the past day as a result of Russian military operations.

➡️Russian air defense systems shot down 1 Neptune missile and 102 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours;

➡️Russian forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial targets, including the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles;

💥🇺🇦 Another video of last night’s Russian strike on Kremenchug, Ukraine.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.