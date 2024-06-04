1 Kings 15 A Powerful Reign With A Pitiful End

Pastor Andrew teaching thru 1 Kings 15.

In this chapter we see the other kings in Israel and Judah who reigned. Some where good kings and others were evil kings.

We see the reform of what King Asa did, which is something that every nation in the world needs to do as well.





Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au





Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia



