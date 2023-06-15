EPOCH TV | How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another
History was made Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump showed up in federal court to face criminal charges. He allegedly violated 31 counts under the Espionage Act, then allegedly committed six process crimes including a conspiracy charge.
But what’s important is the legalities of the case, and the “novel” legal theory it is built upon.