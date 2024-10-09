The footage shows the arrival of two FAB-500 bombs from the UMPK at the Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant in the city of Kramatorsk.

Adding, Toronto Sun:

In Ottawa, Canada a memorial to the victims of communism was built, when suddenly it turned out that 330 out of the 553 alleged victims of communism were actually Nazi war criminals. The rest were Nazi collaborators from the Ukranian OUN UPA and Latvian SS-men.





