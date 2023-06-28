BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fiat Empire [2007 - James Jaeger]
112 views • 06/28/2023

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/fiatempire/90923353 https://vimeo.com/ondemand/fiatempire/90936281

https://youtu.be/5K41O2QfpjA

https://jeremiahfilms.com/fiat-empire-why-the-federal-reserve-violates-the-u-s-constitution

http://www.mecfilms.com/fiat-empire.html

http://www.jaegerresearchinstitute.org

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVCYZiC20h35j3M17539rTp2oMLbv8M0H



Find out how the corporate media facilitates the partnership between the Fed and Congress and why it fails to disclose what’s going on.

Lastly, find out how the Federal Reserve Member Banks are owned and controlled by an elite group of insiders.

This Telly Award-winning documentary features presidential candidate Ron Paul (R-Texas) and is inspired by The Creature from Jekyll Island a book by well-known author and Freedom Force founder, G. Edward Griffin.

americaconstitutiontaxfedelitefederal reservetaxationmoneyusabankersrothschildgoldrockefellertaxescorporationsslaverysilverbankscamjekyll islandwarburgg edward griffinj p morgan
