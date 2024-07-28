Martus for Truth: Cease! I Am God!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During deep, dark, struggling times why do certain people cling—even more strenuously—to faith? Well, when you are not struggling with situations that are completely and totally beyond you how do you know that God is playing any part in you getting through? If you can handle it, why should He bother to act? On the other hand, if you know that it is beyond you . . .
#DeepDarkStruggles, #GodIsOurRefuge, #GodIsOurStrength