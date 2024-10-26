Ya'bad Struggles with Zionist Obstacles During Olive Season

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obada Tahayna reports: Residents of Ya’bad are suffering to reach their olive groves, which make up two thirds of the village’s cultivated lands (20’000 donams). The lands have been cut off from the village by a “Jewish Only” road, the Zionist occupation set sup road blocks to prevent them from crossing, and they are attacked by Zionist Bandits who steal their olive harvest.
Filmed: 24/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇