X22 REPORT Ep. 3182a - Biden’s Economy Is Built On Lies, It’s An Illusion, Economic Truth Will Win

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3182a - Oct. 9, 2023

Biden’s Economy Is Built On Lies, It’s An Illusion, Economic Truth Will WinNewsom is destroying CA, as he follows the [WEF] agenda the people are going to see that it is a failure. Germany and CA are imploding. The people are experiencing the economic lies that Biden continually puts out, in the end the people will realize that Biden lied about the economy and Trump told the truth. Game over.



