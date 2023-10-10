X22 REPORT Ep. 3182a - Biden’s Economy Is Built On Lies, It’s An Illusion, Economic Truth Will Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3182a - Oct. 9, 2023
Biden’s Economy Is Built On Lies, It’s An Illusion, Economic Truth Will WinNewsom is destroying CA, as he follows the [WEF] agenda the people are going to see that it is a failure. Germany and CA are imploding. The people are experiencing the economic lies that Biden continually puts out, in the end the people will realize that Biden lied about the economy and Trump told the truth. Game over.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Field Of Greens
Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22
http://fieldofgreens.com