Caustic Ammonia Vapors after Tolyatti–Odessa Pipeline Explosion by Ukrainian Army Spreading in Kupiansk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
06/08/2023

Caustic ammonia vapors after Tolyatti–Odessa pipeline explosion by Ukrainian Army spreading in Kupiansk

The Ukrainian Army shelled an ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region at June 5, and now clubs of caustic fumes are rising around. According to some reports, the gas has already captured several villages nearby. Most likely, this was done in order to slow down the advance of the Russian Army in the Kupiansk direction.

Now Kupiansk and the settlements adjacent to it are in the pollution zone. Local authorities said the situation was allegedly under control. However, they do nothing to help the civilians: neither evacuation nor assistance with resettlement has been announced, and the repair of the pipe has not been announced either.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
