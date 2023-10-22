Palestine 2023 - A Young Palestinian Girl with her Body Burnt after Israeli Missile Strikes - What are They Using Against Civilians? - Looks Similar to Vietnam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestine 2023. A young Palestinian girl with her body burnt after a Israeli missile strikes. What are they using against civilians?
◾️The images struck me fast as lightening bolt, Vietnam 1972, a young Vietnamese girl with all her body burnt after American strikes with Napalm on civilian column of refugees.
◾️The famous picture of the Vietnamese girl won the Pulitzer Prize–winning photograph, titled "The Terror of War". The Palestinian girl will be ignored by all Western media.
◾️If anything has changed in the world since the 1970s I would argue it has changed for worse. War crimes are committed with absolute impunity by Western proxies worldwide.
Adding:
842 staff members of EU institutions signed a letter warning that European support of Israel risks making the EU "lose all credibility" and expressing dismay at the "patent show of double-standard" on Gaza vs Ukraine.
and;
The famous American military theorist, US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, commenting on the situation developing in the Middle East: “We are on the verge of a total war”