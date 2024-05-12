BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Location where a Ukrainian Rocket Attack Destroyed 9 Floors of an Apartment Building Killing Many Civilians in Belgorod - part 9 - The Belgorod Brit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
122 views • 12 months ago

On location where a Ukrainian rocket attack destroyed 9 floors of an apartment building killing many civilians in Belgorod. Our friend Ian Turner

AKA "The Belgorod Brit" is reporting the only English report as of yet on location for our channel so you can see what the locals are living through. Ian is a British man and teacher that has been living in Belgorod for many years. He is showing us the real situation.

Adding, next day, May 13:

❗️19 people died on Sunday in Belgorod due to the actions of the Kiev regime - Gladkov

Keywords
russiaukrainebelgorod
