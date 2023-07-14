Parallel Medical System | Dr. Heather Gessling (TPC #1,295)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Website: https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-heather-gessling
Heather Gessling, MD is a proud wife and mom to three beautiful children from Columbia, MO. She graduated from Oklahoma Christian University with a B.S. in Biochemistry and went on to medical school and residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Dr. Gessling is Board Certified in Family Medicine through the American Board of Family Medicine. She was Chief of Staff at a hospital in Missouri for six years until the summer of 2021 when she opened up an independent practice.
The pandemic opened her eyes to the corruption of the healthcare industry through governmental, corporate, and pharmaceutical company influences. This has led her to fight for change within the broken system and to fight for the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship. She is now COO of the Chief Medical Board for The Wellness Company.
