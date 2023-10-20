BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 Report Ep 3191b - Fake News, Actors, [DS] Panicks, World Wide Alert, How It Begins
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
157 views • 10/20/2023

X22 Report Ep 3191b - Political/GeoPolitical News


Fake News, Actors, [DS] Panicking, World Wide Alert, This Is How It Begins

The fake news, actors and the [DS] are now panicking, they realize that the people are on the side of Trump and more and more people are going to his side. The [DS]/[CB] have set us on the path to war and the people are panicking. The people are waking up and in the end they will reject war. Trump will continue talk about peace and the people will eventually agree with him and in the end he will have the people and the people will see the true enemy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
