An airstrike on a building containing Hamas soldiers in the north of the Gaza Strip, which was carried out by soldiers of the 933rd Nahal Infantry Brigade.

Adding:

The situation in the Gaza Strip by November 8.

The city is cut off. Hamas has no particular chance of restoring communication with Gaza on the surface. Underground communication is most likely maintained through tunnels.

Judging by the emphasis on the fighting on the coast, the IDF will likely try to advance along the coast (taking advantage of the fact that Hamas is unlikely to have its strongest fortifications there) in order to physically surround the city, cutting it off from the sea (including so that Hamas could not send naval saboteurs from Gaza along the coast).

Hamas, in turn, will rely on drawing the IDF into exhausting urban battles, where it can expect to inflict significant losses on the enemy in men and equipment. Hamas's task at the current stage is to delay resistance as much as possible, since time is against Israel.





