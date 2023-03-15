Bruce Poppy unPOPularViewPoint and Twisted Lightworker

Distractions from our main mission are everywhere. Balloons, Space Ships, Chemical Spills and the list goes on. We have to FOCUS on the mission which is take deep state down. It is so easy to get caught up in all the drama happening and get side tracked.How can we assist in taking deep sate down? By staying focused on the news that the evil doers want silenced. This video points in the right direction.

