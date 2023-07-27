TCR 2023 - Episode 29

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arnis Luks interviews Wallace Klinck and Robert Klinck about current
events and their political ramifications. With a strong focus on Douglas
Social Credit.
https://archive.org/details/annotatedconstit00quicuoft/page/n6/mode/1up
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Dobbs_G-Responsible_Government_in_a_Free_Society.pdf
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Butler_ED-Constitutional_Barriers_to_Serfdom.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2004C00661
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_Kingdom_2013.pdf