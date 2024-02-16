‘Fewer press conferences than usual?’: Biden says he’s giving up journalists for Lent

Sky News host James Morrow has questioned whether US President Joe Biden giving up journalists for Lent means he will have “even fewer press conferences than usual”. President Biden was asked what he was giving up for Lent by a reporter, and he responded, “You guys”. “Ah, he’s giving up the press for Lent,” Mr Morrow said. “I’m sure talking to journalists is, of course, one of his great pleasures – massive sacrifice there, Mr President. “Of course, the question is, does this mean we’re going to get even fewer press conferences than usual? “I guess for his sake, if only Ash Wednesday was a week earlier, he could’ve avoided that whole debacle with the Special Counsel press conference.”







