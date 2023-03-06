BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Tonight [Full Episode: March 06, 2023]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
37 views • 04/26/2023

THE REAL REASON TUCKER WAS TAKEN OFF THE AIR, THIS EPISODE. [COLLECTOR'S SHOW, DOWNLOAD, SAVE AND SHARE.]

--------------

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Releases Video Showing Capitol Police Escorting Jacob Chansley “QAnon Shaman” Peacefully Through the Capitol (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/breaking-tucker-carlson-releases-video-showing-capitol-police-escorting-jacob-chansley-qanon-shaman-peacefully-through-the-capitol/

---------------

“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s Former Atty Claims Government “Chose Not To Disclose” Exculpatory Evidence to Chansley that Aired by Tucker Carlson

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/qanon-shaman-jacob-chansleys-former-atty-claims-government-chose-not-to-disclose-exculpatory-evidence-to-chansley-that-aired-by-tucker-carlson/






tucker carlson tonightdemon-cratsfake insurrectionjan 6 footageray eppselection was stolenmarch 6th showq anon shamon
