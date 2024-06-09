College Kids Are Putting Clergymen To Shame - Pastor Chuck Baldwin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this 7-minute video clip [plus 3-minute clip from Bernie Sanders], Pastor Baldwin praises the kids on America's colleges and universities who are willing to risk their academic and financial futures in order to peacefully protest Israel's genocidal war against Gaza. And he rebukes America's evangelical pastors for sitting back and letting college kids do what they should be doing as spiritual leaders.