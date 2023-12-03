Martus for Truth: Allow Yourself to be Humbled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the past week I received a very brief message in my spirit: “Allow yourself to be humbled.” It was given very quietly, almost—as the Hebrew Scriptures say, regarding Elijah—a thin silence. When that message comes to you, be prepared—because the following stretch of time will not be easy. But don't lose hope.
#PsalmOneFortySeven, #Humility, #Pride