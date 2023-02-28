© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We've taken a clip from Star Trek: The Next Generation and converted it to 720p / 432hz, for use as a clip within PSEC Episodes.
Hashtags: #sttng #startrek #empathy #goddess #funny
Metatags Space Separated: sttng startrek empathy goddess funny
Metatags Comma Separated: sttng, startrek, empathy, goddess, funny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fa69GWNfDWrj/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1477168284443873290?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Star-Trek-TNG---Goddess-Of-Empathy---PSECmedia-Edit---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2b88hg-star-trek-tng-goddess-of-empathy-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/98mZljC
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a5a8331b-4478-4e69-8467-b0de98e99d07
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/3ZInNNdmAyOUQ1H
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=4a30c53c49c20bc33702724373eead5f207f1a7aff7b09549acfd4f63c42c25e&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/123998_we-039-ve-taken-a-clip-from-star-trek-the-next-generation-and-converted-it-to-72.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#