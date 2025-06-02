BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is AI going to be our future government? Interview with Expert on Technocracy: Patrick Wood
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
99 views • 3 months ago

Technocracy expert, Patrick Wood, considers the latest technological developments as extremely dangerous for all of humanity. He sheds light on weighty and controversial questions like: Is it possible to make controversial mRNA injections mandatory based on an AI cancer prognosis for the future? Or as in the example of Starlink initiator Elon Musk, where are we heading when such enormous power lies in the hands of a single individual? Patrick Wood calls for a confrontation with AI and other technologies because they are threatening our personal freedom. With an easy-to-adopt solution proposal, he encourages everyone to lead by example.

Keywords
cancerpatrickwoodmrnavaccinestechnocracyexpert
