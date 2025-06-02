Is AI going to be our future government? Interview with Expert on Technocracy: Patrick Wood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technocracy expert, Patrick Wood, considers the latest technological developments as extremely dangerous for all of humanity. He sheds light on weighty and controversial questions like: Is it possible to make controversial mRNA injections mandatory based on an AI cancer prognosis for the future? Or as in the example of Starlink initiator Elon Musk, where are we heading when such enormous power lies in the hands of a single individual? Patrick Wood calls for a confrontation with AI and other technologies because they are threatening our personal freedom. With an easy-to-adopt solution proposal, he encourages everyone to lead by example.